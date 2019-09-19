Today is Massachusetts Day at The Big E!

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thursday is Massachusetts Day at The Big E, and there are dozens of events planned.

Here are some of the activities you can take part in if you’re headed to the fair today:

7:30AM – 4H Horse Show at the Coliseum

8:30AM – King Arthur Flour Baking Contest at the New England Center

9:30AM – Goat Milking Demo at the Mallary Complex

10:30AM/11:30AM/1:30PM – Sheep Shearing Demo at the Mallary Complex

12:00PM – Games on the Green at Storrowtown Village

12:00PM/2:30PM/3:00PM/5:30PM – Early American Craft Demos at Storrowtown Village Green

12:00PM – Timberworks Lumberjacks at Avenue ShowPlace

12:30PM – Alex2E at the E Stage

1:00PM – Xtreme Chinese Acrobats at the Court of Honor Stage

1:00PM/4:00PM/7:00PM – Circus Spectacular near the McDonald’s Giant Slide

5:00PM – The Big E Daily Parade

6:00PM – Mutts Gone Nuts outside the Mallary Rotunda

6:30PM – SHANTYMAN at the E Stage

7:30PM – The Big E Mardis Gras Parade

8:00PM – Lettuce at the Court of Honor Stage

9:00PM – The Kings at the E Stage