Today is National Cheese Pizza Day

Grab a slice of the classic pizza slice because September 5th is National Cheese Pizza Day!

Who doesn’t appreciate a gooey and delicious slice of cheese pizza? While it may not be the most nutritious meal, the great go-to dinner is still a favorite for many.

We all love our toppings- pepperoni, broccoli, and, yes, even pineapple. However, no other pizza pie can compare to the simplicity and ingenious combination of bread, sauce, and melted cheese that has inspired generations.

Is your mouth watering yet? Well, waste no time and head out to grab a cheese pie from your favorite pizza joint and don’t forget to send us a photo to reportit@wwlp.com!

