Toddler dies in washing machine

(WESH) Police in Orlando, Florida say a 3-year-old died after climbing into a washing machine and getting trapped inside.

Police believe the little boy who died inside the machine ultimately died of suffocation.

Investigators say the boy was playing with his younger sibling in the laundry room when, on his own, he climbed inside a front loading washing machine.

“At some point in the process, the door closed. Either he pulled it shut himself, or maybe the sibling closed it. That’s something we’re still looking at. And also, when that door closed, did it create an air-tight seal and deprive the child of oxygen?” said Cory Burkarth, of the Orlando Police Department.

Investigators do not believe the washing machine was ever operating with the boy inside and say they are still investigating how long he was trapped.

