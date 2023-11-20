GARY, Ind. — An investigation is underway on Saturday after a 2-year-old was fatally shot by his three-year-old brother in Northwest Indiana on Friday night, police said.

Gary police say officers were called to the Northlake Methodist Hospital around 8:30 p.m. on Friday night after reports that a child had been shot.

According to police, the mother of the children told officers that her 3-year-old son was in her bedroom when he found a gun in her purse and shot his younger brother. The mother then drove the injured toddler to the hospital.

Additional officers were then sent to the family home in the 2100 block of Georgia Street to begin collecting evidence for the investigation.

The Lake County Coroner later concluded that the 2-year-old’s death was accidental.

Authorities have not yet identified the mother of the children.