Tom Brady’s mysterious Instagram post has everyone talking; What does it mean?

(WWLP) – New England Patriots fan or not, you’ve probably heard the rumors surrounding Tom Brady’s future as NFL free agency looms.

Will he stay or will he go?

Amid the rumors, Brady posted a mysterious picture with no caption on Instagram Thursday night. It’s a black and white photo with a silhouette of the six-time Super Bowl champion at Gillette Stadium.

Does it show him walking onto the field? Or is it him walking off the field? Honestly, no one knows. BUT it did spark A LOT of theories.

Brady does seem to have a history of using Instagram to address career rumors. At the end of this Patriots season, football fans were questioning whether Brady would retire. On January 8, he posted a photo with a long caption to thank his fans for their support this time around. He also said, in part, “In both life and football, failure is inevitable. You dont always win. You can, however, learn from that failure, pick yourself up with great enthusiasm, and place yourself in the arena again. And that’s right where you will find me. Because I know I still have more to prove.”

