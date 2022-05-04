SAN DIEGO (KSWB) – The star of the long-awaited “Top Gun” sequel credits pop icon Lady Gaga for opening the doors to “the emotional core” of the film.

In an interview that aired on Tuesday’s episode of “The Late Late Show,” Tom Cruise told James Corden that Gaga helped compose the score of “Top Gun: Maverick” in addition to contributing a new song, “Hold My Hand,” to the soundtrack.

Gaga debuted the song this week ahead of the film’s theatrical release at the end of the month.

Cruise, 59, said the song was presented to him and composer Hans Zimmer at a time when the sequel was searching for the right sound but hadn’t quite found it yet.

“It’s like that moment when things just came together in such a beautiful way,” Cruise said to Corden. “Her song that she’d written just fell right in and became really the underlying score and the heartbeat of our film. She’s amazing.”

That’s certain to be welcome news to moviegoers who continue to have fond feelings for the 1986 blockbuster. When the film opens on May 27, fans will also be treated to an appearance from original “Top Gun” cast member Val Kilmer in addition to newcomers Jon Hamm and Miles Teller, the latter of whom plays Lt. Bradley ‘Rooster’ Bradshaw, the son of Anthony Edwards’ character from the first film.

Although Gaga is new to the “Top Gun” universe, her resume only has deepened in recent years with hit movie and TV roles, including her work on “A Star Is Born,” which netted her an Academy Award.

“Top Gun: Maverick” director Joseph Kosinski told Insider this week that it was “nerve-racking” to hear “Hold My Hand” for the first time because he was concerned about possibly turning Gaga down.

Once he heard the song, though, Kosinski said it was “a classic melody” and “fantastic.”

“When Hans heard it, he was like, ‘I can use this as a theme for the movie,'” Kosinski told Insider.

Speaking to Corden, Cruise added that Gaga’s talent was “boundless.”

“You’ll love the music in this movie,” he claimed.