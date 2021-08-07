Tom Moore announced as new Springfield Director of Recovery and Business Continuity

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Sarno announced Wednesday that Attorney Tom Moore has been appointed as Director of the recently created Department of Recovery and Business Continuity.

Attorney Moore’s education and background make him uniquely qualified to run this department. . . Not only does Tom hold a law degree, he has experience in economic development/job creation, and in public procurement with the Springfield Redevelopment Authority (SRA) and the Springfield Parking Authority (SPA). He also has honed his skills in our Law Department drafting ordinances, negotiating contracts, and providing legal advice to the City Council. Tom will directly report to the CAFO, TJ Plante, and will ultimately oversee the spending of $93.8 million in ARPA funds, as well as, all the other sources of funding that will help Springfield recover from the pandemic.” Mayor Domenic J. Sarno | Springfield

The new department for the City of Springfield was created to: maximize reimbursement from all funding sources, strategically implement the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), and maintain compliance with all tenets of the law.

“I would like to thank Mayor Sarno for his confidence and support, and for his steadfast leadership. I am excited for the opportunity to direct this new Department, and to put the City’s ARPA funds to use assisting the people and businesses of Springfield in combating the negative impacts of the COVID-19 global pandemic. I look forward to working closely with the Mayor’s office, CAFO T.J. Plante, CDO Tim Sheehan, HHS Commissioner Caulton-Harris, the City Council, and the community towards building an even stronger Springfield.” Attorney Tom Moore | Director of Recovery and Business Continuity

Moore will start the first day of the new position this coming Monday, August 9th.