Too early to tell if Massachusetts schools’ funding will be effected by recent Trump statements

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – President Trump has threatened to pull funding from schools if they do not fully reopen in the fall. However, it’s too early to know how school funding might be impacted by President Trump’s statements.

School districts have told 22News in the past that they’re still waiting to hear on Student Opportunity Act and Chapter 70 funding from the state for the 2020-2021 school year.

Massachusetts currently has a reopening guideline plan with the goal of returning as many students as possible to in-person learning safely.

Governor Baker addressed the president’s comments at a news conference this week.

“I think it’s inappropriate for the feds to think about this as a one size fits all. I think what they ought to be doing is working with folks like that and others to come up with strategies to ensure that they and we can work together to ensure that schools have the resources they need to be able to reopen.” Governor Baker

The Department of Secondary and Elementary Education says school districts should plan for a reopening plan that addresses in-person learning, online-only learning, and a hybrid of the two.

22News reached out to multiple school districts to ask about funding and none were available with an answer.



