Top health officials pushing COVID vaccine, boosters for those eligible

A healthcare worker fills a syringe with Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at a community vaccination event in a predominately Latino neighborhood in Los Angeles, California, August 11, 2021. – All teachers in California will have to be vaccinated against Covid-19 or submit to weekly virus tests, Governor Gavin Newsom announced on August 11, as authorities grapple with exploding infection rates. The number of people testing positive for the disease has surged in recent weeks, with the highly infectious Delta variant blamed for the bulk of new cases. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Over 50 million COVID-19 booster doses have been administered in the U.S. so far, but Omicron concerns are having top health officials urging the nation to get the shot.

“Do what we know works against this virus,” said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky. “Vaccines work, boosting works, testing works, masking works, physical distancing works.”

As the holiday season kicks off, troubling data shows that Massachusetts is reporting high case numbers not seen since January. A reflection of the new wave of COVID-19 infections are increasing across the country. This has prompted the Biden Administration to create a winter plan to launch pop-up clinics to make the booster more accessible, especially to vulnerable populations.

Kosta Boskovic told 22News how they feel about getting the booster, especially before the holidays. “As I am going home, I thought it would be good to add that extra level of protection and I’ve always been someone who believes in the vaccine.”

Most recently the CDC has given 16 and 17-year-olds the green light for the emergency use of the Pfizer boosters shot. CVS and Walgreens are providing the booster, but you can also find an appointment on vaxfinder.mass.gov.