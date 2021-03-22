$1 million lottery ticket sold to Ludlow resident

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A Ludlow resident is a $1 million winner in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “100X Bonus” instant ticket game.

100X Bonus

According to the Massachusetts Lottery website, Cynthia Quaglia of Ludlow has claimed a $1 million prize (before taxes) in the Lottery’s “100X Bonus” instant ticket game on February 24.

Cynthia bought her ticket from Country Trading Post, located at 771 Burnett Road in Chicopee. The retailer will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Cynthia chose the cash option on its prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes).

The “100X Bonus” is a $10 Massachusetts lottery scratch ticket.