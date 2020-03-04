Breaking News
Donald Trump wins Republican presidential primary in Massachusetts
1  of  3
Watch Live
Blog: The latest on Super Tuesday and the Democratic presidential primary NBC Super Tuesday Primary Elections Results 8PM: 22News Digital Only LIVE Super Tuesday election commentary

$1 million Massachusetts lottery ticket claimed on winner’s birthday

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

Stewart Burlingame (Massachusetts Lottery)

CHARLTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Charlton resident is a $1 million winner in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “Diamond Millions” instant ticket game.

Diamond Millions

According to the Massachusetts Lottery website, Stewart Burlingame of Charlton has claimed a $1 million prize (before taxes) in the Lottery’s “Diamond Millions” instant ticket game on his birthday, February 27th.

The ticket was bought at Charlton Gas & Market, located at 28 Worcester Road in Charlton. The retailer will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. 

55 $1 million prizes have yet to be claimed in the $30 “Diamond Millions” Massachusetts lottery scratch ticket.

Latest News:

Find 22News on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories