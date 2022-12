RAYNHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – One person died and four others were injured in a crash in Raynham.

It happened just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, near the Courtyard by Marriott in Raynham. Officers found a Ram pickup truck that had crashed into a traffic light pole. Five people were still trapped inside.

Firefighters had to use special equipment to free them from the truck. One person died in the crash. Four others were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.