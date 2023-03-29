WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be a flyover by the 104th Fighter Wing, Massachusetts National Guard, the 158th Fighter Wing, and Vermont National Guard, at Fenway Park on Thursday.

At 2 p.m. on March 30, the Red Sox will host the Baltimore Orioles in the opening-day matchup. During the opening ceremony, two F-35As and two F-15Cs will fly over.

Flyovers by the 104th Fighter Wing’s F-15 Eagles during any special events serve as an additional training opportunity for the pilots and ground crews and are scheduled, if the operational mission permits, as part of the regular annual flying training program.

There are 21 assigned F-15C Eagle Aircraft in the 104th Fighter Wing, which is made up of highly-trained personnel ready to provide Air Superiority anywhere in the world on demand. In addition to providing Aerospace Control Alert 24/7, the 104th is prepared to deploy armed F-15 fighters in the event of any airborne threat, protecting one-quarter of the nation’s population and over one-third of the Gross Domestic Product from airborne threats.