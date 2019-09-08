104th Flighter Wing to present Bronze Star & award in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 104th Fighter Wing is scheduled to hold a ceremony to present a Bronze Star and the National Guard Associated of the U.S. Distinguished Flying Award Sunday in Westfield.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the ceremony will begin at 11:00 a.m. at Barnes Air National Guard Base.

The Bronze Star will be presented to Senior Master Sgt. Stephen Jeffers who was the 104th FW security forces manager.

Sgt. Jeffers also served as the 451st Expeditionary Support Squadron superintendent in Afghanistan.

The NGAUS award will be presented for the unit’s outstanding performance in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve 2018. The award winner is based on overall combat readiness, weapon firing, skill level qualifications, and more.