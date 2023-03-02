LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Western Massachusetts Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2023 was inducted this evening in Longmeadow.

The five halls of fame inductees included two former major leaguers, an umpire, a regional amateur standout, and an inexhaustible champion of youth baseball. 22news anchor Rich Tettemer emceed the 10th annual ceremony at Twin Hills Country Club.

A notable pick in this year’s class is Springfield’s, Doug Clark. Aside from baseball, he was a star football quarterback, and basketball, and tennis standout from Central High School.

“Every inductee that we have there are no repeats from the same city so we try and reach out and we try to cover from all over the place,” said Tyler Descheneaux. “It’s huge for the community too.”

The 1978 Holyoke High School state championship squad was also enshrined in the team category. The annual ceremony began in 2014 to honor those who made lasting contributions at all levels.