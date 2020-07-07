$15 billion in unemployment paid to more than 2 million in Michigan since mid-March

WASHINGTON D.C. (Nexstar) — Thousands of young undocumented immigrants celebrated a victory last month when the Supreme Court blocked President Donald Trump's attempt to end DACA— the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

The migrant policy institute says 66,000 young people are now eligible to sign up for DACA, but U.S. Immigration stopped accepting applications in 2017. It’s uncertain when or if more applications will be reviewed.