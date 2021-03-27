15 days with above average temperatures so far in March

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — March is coming to a close and April weather is on the way.

March has been an interesting month in western Massachusetts. When the days are warm, they are warm. And when the days are cold, they’ve been frigid in the 20s and 30s.

Overall, we’ve had more warmer-than-average days than colder. So far, there have been 15 days with high temperatures warmer than normal, with just 11 days with highs colder than normal. We even broke a new high temperature record on Friday, March 26 when Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee reached 75 degrees, breaking the old record by 2 degrees.

Our month will likely finish off with an above-average temperature, overall.

But since it’s almost April, what’s ahead then? Well in a typical year, we start April with average highs in the mid-50s and end with high temperatures regularly reaching the mid-60s. But this year, long-term models predict us to be a bit warmer as well.