2 firefighters hospitalized following fire in Springfield

The Springfield Fire Department was called to the fire at 7-9 Noel Street just before midnight Saturday. And firefighters have determined that this fire, which sent two firefighters to the hospital, and displaced 8 people was caused by an unattended candle on the first floor.

When firefighters arrived there was heavy fire coming from the first floor and extending into the second floor.

As firefighters worked to put out the fire, two firefighters had to be hospitalized. One for dehydration, and another for unknown injuries.

All of the residents made it out of the house safely, but were not able to return to the multi-family home after the fire, and a total of 8 people from two different units were displaced. The Red Cross is assisting them.

Firefighters had to resuscitate a cat from the second floor, and all other family pets made it out safely.



