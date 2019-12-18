2020 Hudson Speedway schedule released

HUDSON, NH (WWLP) – The 2020 Hudson Speedway schedule has been released. The 2020 season will kick off on Sunday, May 3 with the PASS Super Late Models, PASS Mods, and the Honey Badger Street Stock Open.

On Sunday, May 10, it will be the NHSTRA Modified Battle of the Cup along with Street Stocks, Mini Stocks, and Pure Stocks. On Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, it will be the Steve Kolofsky Memorial for the Late Model Sportsman along with the NHSTRA Modifieds, Street Stocks, Mini Stocks, and Six Shooters.

On Sunday, May 31, it will be the Granite State Legends, Northeast Classic Lites, Street Stocks, and Mini Stocks.

On Sunday, June 7, it will be the Northeast Classic Lites, NHSTRA Modifieds, Pro 4 Modifieds, Street Stocks, and V6/V8 Enduro. On Sunday, June 14, the STAR Tour will visit Hudson along with the Late Model Sportsman, Street Stocks, Mini Stocks, Pure Stocks, and Four Cylinder Enduros. On Sunday, June 21 for the first time in two decades, the NEMA Midgets will make a return to Hudson along with the NEMA Lites, NHSTRA Modifieds, Mini Stocks, and Six Shooters. On Sunday, June 28, it will be the Mighty Mike Memorial for the NHSTRA Battle of the Belt for the Street Stocks, the Late Model Sportsman, Mini Stocks, Pure Stocks, and Six Shooters.

On Sunday, July 12 the Granite State Pro Stock Series will race 100 laps along with the Street Stocks, Mini Stocks, Pure Stocks, and Slingshots. On Sunday, July 26, the EXIT Realty Pro Trucks will be racing along with the NHSTRA Modifieds, Street Stocks, Mini Stocks, and Pure Stocks.

On Sunday, August 2, it will be the Don Hayes Memorial for the NHSTRA Battle of the Belt for the Mini Stocks, Late Model Sportsman, Street Stocks, Six Shooters, 4 Cylinder Enduros, and the V6/V8 Enduros will be apart of the program. On Sunday, August 16, it will be the Late Model Sportsman, Street Stocks, Mini Stocks, Pure Stocks, and Six Shooters.

On Sunday, August 23, it will be the Pro 4 Modifieds, Street Stocks, Mini Stocks, Pure Stocks, and Six Shooters. On Sunday, August 30, it will be the Late Model Sportsman, Street Stocks, Mini Stocks, Pure Stocks, and Six Shooters.

On Labor Day, Monday, September 7, it will be Enduro Madness that will feature 4 Cylinder Enduros, V6 Enduro, V8 Enduro, Ladies Enduro, Reverse Race, and Chain race with more to come. On Sunday, September 13, it will be the NHSTRA Modified Battle for the Cup along with Street Stocks, Mini Stocks, and Pure Stocks.

On Sunday, September 20 the Pro 4 Modifieds returns along with the NHSTRA Modifieds, Northeast Classic Lites, Street Stocks, and Mini Stocks.

On Sunday, September 27, it will be championship night for the NHSTRA Modifieds, Late Model Sportsman, Street Stocks, Mini Stocks, Pure Stocks and Six Shooters. The rain date for the event will be October 11 or 12.



The 2020 season finale will be Sunday, October 18 for Pumpkin Fest. Racing in the season finale will be the Hugger V8 run what you brung, along with Four Cylinder Enduro , V6 Enduro, V8 Enduro, Ladies Enduro, Chain Race and Flagpole race.