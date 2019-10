(NBC) (WWLP) – One day after the second anniversary of the Las Vegas massacre, 2020 presidential candidates will go live to discuss gun safety in a forum presented by March for Our Lives and Giffords and moderated by MSNBC’s Craig Melvin.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the live stream will start at 12:00 p.m.

