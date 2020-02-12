22News Notebook for February 12th

Skip to content
WWLP
Chicopee
36°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Watch Live: WWLP Newscast
Watch Live: Event Streams
Watch Live: Mass Appeal
Video Center
Live Traffic Map
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Local News
Investigative
Crime
Statehouse News
Politics
New Hampshire Primary
Washington D.C.
World
Digital First
Photo Galleries
InFocus
Entertainment
Health
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Discussion at Hatfield Elementary focused on school shootings, students coping with fear
Video
Top Stories
Kelly Pease holds campaign kickoff event in Westfield
Video
Evidence presented by DA’s office indicates Springfield rape suspect planned attack
Michael Bloomberg opens campaign office in Springfield
Video
Father accused of punching, stabbing daughter in Ludlow, held pending dangerousness hearing
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Snowfall Map
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Weather App
Weather News
Webcams
Report It!
Contact Us
Photo Galleries
Sports
The Big Game
Pro Football Challenge
Big Race – Daytona
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Senators press NCAA on uniform standard for paying college athletes
Video
Top Stories
Local fans react to Boston Red Sox recent trade of Mookie Betts, David Price
Video
Top Stories
Ron Roenicke to be Red Sox Interim Manager
The dust settles on XFL Week 1, looking at Week 2
Springfield’s Central Golden Eagles battle against Holyoke Knights
Video
Dodgers, Red Sox finish deal; Betts and Price headed West
Video
Community
Calendar
Black History Month
Student Broadcaster Scholarship
Massachusetts Lottery
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Mass Appeal
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
Romance Week: A pot pie guaranteed to win over hearts
Video
Top Stories
Romance Week: Embracing and maintaining love in your golden years
Video
Top Stories
Ask the Expert: Weight loss success story from Holyoke Medical Center
Video
Romance Week: Make Something Special, Regardless of the Circumstances
Video
Romance Week: Adorable Valentine’s Day crafts that stay on budget
Video
Remarkable Women: Laura Chagnon turns tragedy into inspiration
Video
The CW
Mel Robbins Show
Shows
Top Stories
Arrow – Series Finale Preview
Video
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Contests
Advertise With Us
Jobs at WWLP
Mobile Apps
Traffic Trackers
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Bernie Sanders wins Democratic primary in New Hampshire
22News Notebook for February 12th
Top Stories
Posted:
Feb 11, 2020 / 11:14 PM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 11, 2020 / 11:14 PM EST
St. Germain | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: St. Germain
Video
STCC | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: STCC
Video
PeoplesBank | Connecting with Community
PEOPLESBANK | CONNECTING WITH COMMUNITY
Video
VIDEOS: Past Community Events
Retro Game Show Night
Video
American Red Cross Blood Drive: January 13-18
Video
Donate Toys for Tots at 22News
Video
Mercy’s Family Holiday Concert
Video
Light Up a Life
Video
Nominate a Hometown Hero
Video
Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes
‘Out of the Darkness Walk’ advocates for suicide victims and survivors
Let’s Dance for Pathlight
Video
Crop Hunger Walk
Video
Take Steps Walk
Video
JDRF One Walk at Six Flags New England
Video
Out of the Darkness Walk 2019
Video
Will Bike 4 Food
Survivor Journeys to honor local cancer patients
Video
WWLP-22News Pro Football Challenge
2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Video
Frozen Yogurt 5K in downtown Northampton
Video
The March of Dimes Supportive Pregnancy Care
Video
Six Flags Blood Drive at The Big E
Video
Virtual Job Fair: June 24 – June 28
Video
East Longmeadow Rotary Concert Series
Video
World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast
Video
Blood Drive at 22News
Video
Toys for Tots 2018
Video
Red Cross donations at The Big E
Video
Community Shredding Event 2018
Video
Relay for Life Events 2018
Video
More Past Events