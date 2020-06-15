3 charged in vandalism of Columbus statue in Providence

(AP) – Three people have been charged in the vandalism of a Christopher Columbus statue in Providence.

Police say officers were monitoring the statue early Saturday when they saw a car pass near the memorial, which had recently been fenced off. Minutes later, police say they saw two people run toward the statue and throw objects that left paint splattered around the monument. Both people fled on foot but were arrested at a nearby parking lot, police say. Other officers pulled over the driver who dropped the pair off.

The two accused of throwing paint were identified as Derrick Garforth, 34, and Charlotte Whittingham, 28. The driver was identified as Mackenzie Innis, 26. All three face a felony charge of desecration of a monument and conspiracy.