3 injured in school bus crash involving tractor-trailer in Virginia

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Three people were injured after a school bus and a tractor-trailer collided on Iron Bridge Road Monday morning.

The incident happened on VA-10 near Beach Road, VDOT said. Chesterfield Police responded just before 6:30 a.m.

Officers on the scene told 8News the school bus was turning out of Courthouse Commons West to go westbound on Route 10 when a tractor-trailer traveling eastbound collided with the bus in the middle of the intersection.

“Right now we have 3 patients with minor non-life threatening injuries,” Chesterfield Police said.

Police did not say if those injured are students. The school bus driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

A witness on the scene told 8News he saw the tractor-trailer hit the bus in the front and on the side.

Drivers should expect delays, all lanes of Iron Bridge Road are closed. Westbound Route 10 is being rerouted through the government Complex for the time being. Eastbound is down to one lane.

Officers said the tractor-trailer is fully loaded carrying trash. Westbound Iron Bridge Road will be closed for at least an hour as crews clean up.

