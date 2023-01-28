AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be a celebration on Saturday for the 30th Pastoral Anniversary and retirement of Bishop Curtis Shaird.

The celebration will be taking place on Saturday at the Crestview Country Club in Agawam at 5:30 p.m., according to a news release from the City of Springfield. Mayor Domenic Sarno of Springfield will be in attendance.

Mayor Sarno states, “Congratulations to my friend and always the gentleman and ‘dapperly clad’ to Bishop Curtis Shaird of Solid Rock Community Baptist Church. Bishop Shaird has had a tremendous career and continues to be a cornerstone in our community. From being appointed by former Governor William Weld to serve as the Magistrate of the Hampden County Housing Court, becoming the first African-American to hold the position in Western Massachusetts, where he held the largest jurisdiction track of any Magistrate in the Commonwealth, to being ‘called’ into service and eventually serving as Bishop for nearly two decades. Congratulations on your 30th Pastoral Anniversary and retirement. On behalf of the City of Springfield, wishing you good health and continued success.”