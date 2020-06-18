341 COVID-19 tests pending Thursday at Baystate Health

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health has now tested a total of 18,980 individuals for the coronavirus as of Thursday.

According to Baystate’s recent results released, of those numbers reported, 16,722 have tested negative, 1,867 are positive and 341 are still pending.

Within Baystate Health, there are 21 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, three of whom are in critical care units, and 27 hospitalized patients are still under investigation for the virus.

COVID-19 testing results broken up by Baystate Health hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 21 confirmed, 18 under investigation

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed, 2 under investigation

Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed, 7 under investigation

Baystate Noble Hospital – 0 confirmed, 0 under investigation

The Department of Public Health reported Wednesday, there are now 106,151 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 7,734 deaths.