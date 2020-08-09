5.1 earthquake felt across North Carolina

HIGH POINT — A 5.1 earthquake centered in Sparta was felt across North Carolina on Sunday morning.
The earthquake was centered 54 miles northwest of Winston-Salem. It happened at 8:07 a.m., according to the official USGS report.
Many who felt the earthquake said it last 10-15 seconds.
Sunday’s 5.1 earthquake is the strongest earthquake to happen in North Carolina since 1916.
A viewer in Pfafftown told us, “Around 8 a.m. this morning, our bedroom shook. We thought a tree had fallen, but then heard it was an earthquake.”
Developing…