(KTXL) — A 5.4 magnitude earthquake struck in Northern California Thursday afternoon around 4:19 p.m., with the shaking felt at least as far away as Sacramento.

Preliminary readings had the quake at a 5.7 magnitude, but the USGS website updated its reading to 5.4.

The quake struck about 1.5 miles southwest of the community of East Shore near Lake Almanor, about 165 miles northeast of Sacramento, according to the USGS.

The California Highway Patrol said that the earthquake caused a disruption at the agency’s Chico dispatch center, and that 911 lines are currently down. The agency said that people in the region should call 530-332-1200 to report emergencies.

More Earthquake News

•California’s largest earthquake of the 21st century

•Which California landmarks are at risk from a massive earthquake?

•Here are the fault lines in Northern California

•California’s north coast has a long history of strong earthquakes

•This is how to prepare for and respond to an earthquake

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.