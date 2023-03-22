CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A donation account for Chicopee Police Officer Mark Wilkes has collected roughly $5,000 to help support him.

The account has been set up at Polish National Credit Union for the officer after he suffered a serious medical event after returning home Sunday from the Battle of the Badges hockey game.

According to the department’s public information officer, they’ll be hosting a fundraiser this Friday at Leadfood Brewing in Chicopee from 5-8 p.m. to benefit Officer Wilkes. Dinner is also in the works.

Donations can be made in the form of cash or check. Checks can be written to Chicopee Police Association with Mark Wilkes’s name in the memo. You can also make a donation through Venmo to “@CPD-Association.”

The Chicopee Police Department will also be selling window decals at their Traffic Bureau department. The decals cost $5 each and can be picked up from Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.