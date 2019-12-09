Participation suspended in Massachusetts Sentencing Commission

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts District Attorney’s Association President and Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni announced the MDAA has voted to suspend members’ participation in the Massachusetts Sentencing Commission Friday.

According to the Massachusetts District Attorney’s Association, the Commission has not submitted its sentencing guidelines to the Legislative as required.

“The Commission has ignored repeated requests to abide by this governing law, which is rooted in basic Constitutional principles regarding the separation of powers.” Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni

State Auditor Suzanne Bump issued a report stating the Sentencing Commission voted to approve newly proposed sentencing guidelines but have not submitted them to the Legislation to begin the process of being enacted into law.

“The Commission was created to help the Legislature with complex questions in making criminal law. It was never intended, and is not empowered, to cut the Legislature out of the process entirely. As long as they insist on violating the statute and the constitutional separation of powers, the DAs should not be a party to it.” Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey

Massachusetts General Laws says: “The Commission, by affirmative vote of at least six members of the Commission, and consistent with all pertinent provisions of this chapter and existing law, shall recommend sentencing guidelines, which shall take effect only if enacted into law.”