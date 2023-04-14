CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you are craving a cold and sweet treat, these ice cream and frozen yogurt hot spots may be the answer.
According to Yelp, these are the top 10 best ice cream spots in western Massachusetts:
- Topsy’s: 483 E Main St. in Orange
- Lickety Split Ice Cream Shoppe: 83 Spring St. in Williamstown
- Ice Cream Alley: 221 Main St. in Greenfield
- Herrell’s Ice Cream & Bakery: 8 Old South Street in Northampton
- Flayvors of Cook Farm: 129 S Maple St. in Hadley
- 5J Creamee & Pasiecnik Farmstand: 255 River Rd. in Whately
- Hadley Scoop at the Silos: 102 Mill Valley Rd. in Hadley
- High Lawn Farm: 535 Summer St. in Lee
- Lucky’s Ice Cream: 30 W Center St. in Lee
- Jilly’s Ice Cream: 119 Elm St. in Pittsfield
Yelp, a ratings and reviews site, put together the list by evaluating all of the Massachusetts ice creams and frozen yogurt spots on its platform on several factors, including the number and quality of ratings.