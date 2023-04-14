CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you are craving a cold and sweet treat, these ice cream and frozen yogurt hot spots may be the answer.

According to Yelp, these are the top 10 best ice cream spots in western Massachusetts:

Topsy’s: 483 E Main St. in Orange Lickety Split Ice Cream Shoppe: 83 Spring St. in Williamstown Ice Cream Alley: 221 Main St. in Greenfield Herrell’s Ice Cream & Bakery: 8 Old South Street in Northampton Flayvors of Cook Farm: 129 S Maple St. in Hadley 5J Creamee & Pasiecnik Farmstand: 255 River Rd. in Whately Hadley Scoop at the Silos: 102 Mill Valley Rd. in Hadley High Lawn Farm: 535 Summer St. in Lee Lucky’s Ice Cream: 30 W Center St. in Lee Jilly’s Ice Cream: 119 Elm St. in Pittsfield

Yelp, a ratings and reviews site, put together the list by evaluating all of the Massachusetts ice creams and frozen yogurt spots on its platform on several factors, including the number and quality of ratings.