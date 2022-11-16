CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – New from AAA, Thanksgiving travel is predicted to increase by 1.5% this year, with an estimated 54.6 million people expected to hit the roads for Thanksgiving.

"We decided to invite people to our home so we can share what we are thankful for our friends and family. We get to stay right here at home so we're lucky to be here together, said Nicole Hansen from Longmeadow. Air travel will be up by nearly eight percent with more than four Million Americans flying for the Thanksgiving holiday.

2022 is projected to be the third busiest Thanksgiving travel season since the year 2000,

with Massachusetts drivers accounting for 1.3 Million of those traveling this holiday season.