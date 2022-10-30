AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Agawam community gathered Sunday night for the 2nd Annual Fall Family Festival hosted by Bethany Assembly of God Church.

The event was meant to bring the community together for a night of fun and laughter. Sunday’s event had costumes, candy, a glow in the dark puppet show and even a life-sized Candy Land Game.

The church is hoping that the community can celebrate together through faith-based activities. 22News spoke with the Bethany’s Lead Pastor about the significance of Sunday night’s festival.

“Our faith in Christ is what sustains us and we want to share that faith with others and so giving an opportunity that connects people to that, connects some fun to it,” said Pastor Stephen Thee. “It also gives us an opportunity to share the message of God’s love with people is really important to us as a church, as we’re glad that the community has responded as it has.”

Bethany Church hopes the Fall Family Festival continues to grow in years to come to connect

all communities during difficult times.