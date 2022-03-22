AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Agawam City Councilors are vocalizing their concerns about hazardous conditions at the Roderick Ireland Courthouse.

22News spoke with Agawam City Council vice president Cecilia Calabrese. She told us that she is sponsoring a resolution in support of a comprehensive feasibility study, to replace the courthouse in downtown Springfield.

Calabrese says she hopes it will inspire other surrounding communities to call for action from the state house.

“We know the cost of not doing anything, and that’s more people getting sick. We know that there is mold, toxic mold infesting the interior of that courthouse, these molds are linked to cancer and other serious diseases, and that cannot be sustained any longer,” said Calabrese

Calabrese adds that the resolution will be voted on in the next city council meeting.