Agawam Police seek help identifying tip-jar thieves

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Agawam Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two tip-jar thieves.

Police responded to Macho Taco at 67 Springfield St. on November 18 for a reported larceny.

Employees told officers two individuals worked together to distract staff and steal the tip jar off of the service counter.

The pair then fled through the parking lot on skateboards, heading toward the Agawam/West Springfield bridge.

Police are hoping to identify the individuals. If you have any information please contact the detective bureau at (413) 786-1717.