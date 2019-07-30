Air quality alert for western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The hot weather doesn’t just bring high temperatures, but it can make breathing difficult. We had an air quality alert issued for parts of western Massachusetts today due to high levels of ozone.

What is ozone?

It’s a gas. Oxygen is O2, but ozone is O3.

Ozone is created when certain pollutants like those from cars, power plants and chemical plants react with the sunlight to form ozone. Ozone is also the main ingredient in smog.

Here’s the key. Ozone reaches unhealthy levels on hot and sunny days like we definitely had today. It’s usually worst in urban areas where you get more congestion and more cars and also worse in valleys more sheltered from the wind.

So that’s the ingredients that went into today’s high ozone and air quality alert day.