SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Alden Street is closed and a few homes lost power Monday morning after a car knocked over a utility pole.

It happened just after four this morning in the area of 646 Alden Street near Watershops Pond and cleanup efforts are underway.

Eversource’s website confirmed the cause as a vehicle accident and 44 customers are without power in the area of this crash.



Alden Street is closed at the moment between Roosevelt Ave and Bonneyview Streets. 22news will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.