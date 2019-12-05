AMAZING VIDEO: Driver flies into Citrus dealership after medical episode

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A vehicle sailed over multiple cars at a Citrus County car dealership on Tuesday after the driver suffered a medical event, and the entire ordeal was captured on video.

According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred around 1:30 p.m.

The driver became dizzy and hit an embankment, causing the vehicle to fly almost 140 feet into the air before landing in the Crystal Ford parking lot.

The sheriff’s office said the car struck three vehicles in the process.

The driver is receiving treatment and no one else was injured.

