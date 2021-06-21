Amazon Prime day begins Monday through June 23

FILE – This Sept. 6, 2012, file photo, shows the Amazon logo in Santa Monica, Calif. The company apologized in a late Friday, April 2, 2021 blog post for a tweet it sent to a congressman more than a week ago denying that its employees work so hard they must urinate in empty water bottles. It also admitted that some delivery drivers might have had to urinate in bottles and it vowed to improve their working conditions.(AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

Mass. (WWLP) – One of the biggest shopping days of the year kicked off Monday, Amazon Prime Day. The two day shopping event started in 2015 and has become popular for its cut prices and flash sales. Last year during the pandemic Prime Day sales reached to 10.4 billion dollars world wide, increasing by 45% compared to 2019.

Sarah Donahue of Amherst said, “Definitely more because of the first few months I was scared to go out because of the pandemic. I love online shopping so I definitely did it year round.

Amazon’s prime day runs until June 23rd and is only available to prime members.