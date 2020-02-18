American Legion Post 325 to raise Irish flag in preparation for St. Patrick’s Day parade

Breaking News
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The American Legion Post 325 and the Military Order of the Purple Heart will be raising the Irish flag Sunday, February 23 in preparation for March festivities in Holyoke.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the raising of the flag will take place at the JFK Monument located at the intersection of Appleton and Sycamore Street at 3 p.m. The St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke along with the former Grand Marshals will also take part in the event.

Everyone is welcomed to the reception afterwards at the American Legion Post.

