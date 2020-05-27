SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The American Red Cross is urgently seeking blood donations to prevent another blood shortage during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the demand for blood has increased 30 percent as hospitals resume surgical procedures and treatments that were on halt earlier this spring due to the coronavirus. Many blood drives have been canceled while community organizations remain closed.

Donors will allow a steady flow of scheduled appointments and save many lives. All of the support received in recent months is much appreciated Paul Sullivan, Senior Vice President of Red Cross Blood services said. “…patients continue to depend on donors each and every day. We need the public’s help to avoid another blood shortage this summer,” Sullivan added.

Those who donate blood will receive a special Red Cross t-shirt in the mail now through May 31. From June 1 through the 30, donors will get a $5 Amazon gift card.