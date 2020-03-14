Apple to close nearly all stores temporarily

Breaking News
In this Saturday June 15, 2019 photo customers leave an Apple store on the 3rd Street Promenade in Santa Monica, Calif. Apple has bought a struggling self-driving car startup as the iPhone maker continues to explore the potential market for robotic vehicles, despite recently curtailing its work on the technology. The Cupertino, Calif., company confirmed its acquisition of Drive.ai Wednesday, June 26, without disclosing the price. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

(CNN) — Apple plans to temporarily close nearly all of its retail stores to help control the spread of coronavirus.

The company announced the plan on Friday to close all stores outside of greater China until March 27.

Team members in the company’s offices worldwide will work remotely if their job allows and those required to be on site are advised to maximize interpersonal space.

Apple said it will roll out new health screenings and temperature checks in all of its offices and hourly workers will continue to be paid as usual.

In addition, the company has expanded its leave policies to accommodate personal and family health circumstances created by the pandemic including recovering from illness, caring for a sick loved one, mandatory quarantining, or childcare challenges due to school closures.

People can still shop on Apple’s online stores which will remain open in the meantime.

