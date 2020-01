LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – If you recently bought a Mass Cash ticket in Longmeadow, you better check those numbers!

According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, a Mass Cash ticket sold at the Pride Station on Longmeadow Street in Longmeadow won $100,000 in Monday night’s drawing.

Mass State Lottery spokesperson Christian Teja told 22News the winner has one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.