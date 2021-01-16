As inauguration day nears, security details are being kept confidential

Members of the Washington National Guard stand near a fence surrounding the Capitol in anticipation of protests Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Olympia, Wash. State capitols across the country are under heightened security after the siege of the U.S. Capitol last week. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- A mob of far-right extremists almost overthrew the U.S. Capitol Building, and that may not be the end of it.

The FBI issued a warning to the country, after receiving information that there could be more violent uprisings at all capitols in the U.S.. through Inauguration Day. So what are states doing to make sure they are prepared for a threat like that? Governor Charlie Baker would rather keep Massachusetts’ plan private, out of respect for public safety.



“I tend to not want to talk about what our security folks have in mind with how to respect to protect public assets, said Gov. Baker. “I don’t think it makes sense to lay out your plan.”

The governor did say that law enforcement in Boston has been strategically planning for an uprising like what was seen in D.C. so they will be prepared.

“They have been in constant contact in the past 10 days, like every day more than once a day,” said Gov. Baker.

The city of Springfield is also not disclosing security measures. But Mayor Domenic Sarno told 22News he’s been working with state and federal authorities to ramp up their security. He’s also more concerned about extremists from outside the city.



“You got to watch out for the outside agitators and insurgents,” said Mayor Sarno. “They think they’re showing a sign of strength, but in actuality they are showing a sign of weakness and insecurity.”

The FBI Boston Division also declined to comment on specific security measures, but they said they are gathering intelligence for law enforcement and continue to monitor emerging threats. And they continue to make arrests in connection to the insurrection in Washington, including a 61-year-old man from New Hampshire this week.



