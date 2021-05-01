Assumption of Command Ceremony at Westover Air Base

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Assumption of Command Ceremony took place on Saturday at the Westover Air Base.

“This wing is riding high right now. We’re at the top of our game,” Col. Joseph Janik said while he spoke before military personnel along with local, state and federal officials.

A ceremony like this would usually fill the base hangar, but because of COVID-19 precautions, only about 50 were in attendance Saturday afternoon.

“And we looked at what Westover needed, the skillset that it needed, the experience of an amazing leader whose proven himself already on a stand alone wing. Joe’s name rose to the top,” Major General Jeffrey Pennington, Commander of the 4th Airforce said.

Col. Jankin, a Buffalo native has flown combat missions, supporting ‘Operations Iraqi and Enduring Freedom,’ he was a wing commandeer for the 910th airlift wing in Youngstown Ohio, now coming to the nation’s largest Air Force Reserve base, he said he’s ready to take on the challenge.

“I’ve only been here a couple of weeks, but I’m excited to go out and I’m meeting a lot of new folks. Getting used to a new mission as well and how not just nationally but how globally we contribute to the overall defense of our country,” Col. Joseph Janik said.

Janik said he’s looking forward to the opening of an indoor firing range at the base and the start of a new multi-million dollar hangar project.