Austin neurosurgeon dies during car race in Florida

SEBRING, Fla. (KXAN) — An Austin pediatric neurosurgeon died while racing in a Michelin Sports Car event at Sebring Speedway in Florida Sunday.

WBBH in Fort Myers, Florida reports Dr. Timothy George, 59, experienced a medical issue near the midway point of the race.

George was taken to a local hospital in Sebring where he died, according to a Sebring International Raceway press release.

Dr. George served as the Chief of Pediatric Neurosurgery, President of Dell Children’s Medical Group, and Co-Director of the Pediatric Neuro-Oncology Program.

The hospital’s leadership team released this statement on George’s passing:

He was a prominent member of the Dell Children’s family from the very beginning and provided critical leadership to the development of pediatric neurosciences in Central Texas. Dr. George was an exceptional surgeon who touched countless lives in Austin and the Dell Children’s community. Dr. George will be missed. Our thoughts are with his wife, his family, and everyone who had the privilege to work with him.

The International Motor Sports Association released a statement Sunday:

“The IMSA family is shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Dr. Tim George today. He was a long-time IMSA competitor and a friend to many in the paddock. At this difficult time, we would like to extend our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathies to his wife Rosalind and the rest of their family.”