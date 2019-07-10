Autistic teen left on bus, suffers heat-related issues

(KPNX) A 16-year-old with autism was taken to the hospital for heat-related issues after being left on a bus in Goodyear, Arizona Tuesday morning.

The Goodyear Police Department responded to the call at Precious Home Services, a day care for children with disabilities, just before 12 p.m. EST.

An initial investigation found the bus picked up several students and took them to school around 9 a.m. EST. The driver then parked the bus and didn’t check each row for passengers before leaving, police said.

Police said the teen, who is non-verbal, was found on the empty bus after around three hours. The boy was treated at a local hospital and released after suffering heat-related issues.

The owner of the Precious Home Services said both the driver and caregiver were trained to check the bus and get a head count before entering the facility. The driver and caregiver were fired immediately after the incident for failing to adhere to the policy.

