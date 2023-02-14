CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you’re looking for love this week be aware of people who might try and take advantage for the wrong reasons.

According to the Better Business Bureau, romance “schemers” take advantage of people who have recently experienced heartbreak to get money out of them, which could result in victims losing thousands of dollars.

Most romance schemes start with fake profiles on online dating sites. Here are the red flags:

The relationship moves very fast

You never meet in person

The person asks for money

Experts say never send money, credit card information, or personal information to someone you’ve never met in person.