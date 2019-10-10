B-17 taking flight today in western Massachusetts

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A B-17 Flying Fortress arrived in western Massachusetts earlier this week as part of its multi-city tour around the country.

Despite the tragedy on October 2, members of the public are still signed up for their chance to tour and fly on board the vintage World War II bomber. The Experimental Aircraft Association, which owns the B-17 that’s on tour in Westfield, canceled its public flights last weekend out of respect for the seven victims lost in the crash at Bradley.

Before the Aluminum Overcast takes history enthusiasts on flight this weekend, members of the media were invited to go on a flight Thursday afternoon. 22News will be on the flight to give you an inside look at the plane and some insight as to why people pay for this once-in-a-lifetime experience.

According to the EAA, the remaining B-17s serve “as a tribute to those known as the greatest generation: the bold men and women who built and served on the heavy bombers in the 1940s.”

Read more about the aircraft’s history here: B-17 flying out of Westfield honors 398th Bomb Group

22News asked you if you’d fly on a B-17 if you have the chance. A majority of our viewers said ‘yes!’ Comment below:

Despite the deadly crash at Bradley Airport last week, Barnes Regional Airport in Westfield is still planning on flying passengers in a B-17 this weekend. If you had the opportunity to fly in one, would you? Posted by WWLP-22News on Tuesday, October 8, 2019