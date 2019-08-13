Back to School Week: Parent Teacher Etiquette

Karen Thomas of CT Etiquette joined us in Studio 1A today to provide tips on how to start out on the right foot this school year with your children’s teacher.

Thomas encouraged parents to review all the school and classroom policies so they are familiar with procedure. She also stated that offering your services to help out when needed is a good way to start the school year on the right track.

In addition, Thomas said that reaching out with an email or a handwritten note is a nice way to establish connection with the teacher and let then know you are there. Thomas also encouraged parents to keep an open mind when talking about their children and being receptive to the feedback you get from the teacher.