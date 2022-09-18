BARNSTABLE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Baker-Polito Administration announced an update on Sunday regarding the shelter and humanitarian support that is being provided at Joint Base Cape Cod (JBCC) for the migrants that arrived in Martha’s Vineyard this week.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) continues to lead the coordination efforts among state and local officials to ensure access to food, shelter and essential services for approximately 50 migrants. Governor Charlie Baker has activated up to 125 members of the Massachusetts National Guard as part of this Emergency Response Plan.

On Friday, the Commonwealth offered the migrants a voluntary transition from the Martha’s Vineyard facility to Joint Base Cape Cod. State officials provided transportation to individuals and families from the island to a shelter on JBCC, where there are different services to support urgent needs.

The layout at JBCC allows organizers to create specific housing areas for families, who will remain together as a unit, women, and anyone with specific needs including medical care. MEMA continues to collaborate closely with state agencies and non-profit organizations to provide individuals and families with access to a variety of services including:

Clothing and hygiene kits

Food & Drink

Assessment of needs, including ongoing transportation needs

Access to health care, mental health, and crisis counseling services

Access and technical capabilities to ensure ongoing access to legal services

Case Management for accessing temporary housing and educational services for children

Bi-lingual staff and Interpreter services

The powerful response of state and local agencies including the Executive Office of Health and Human Services, the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security, the Executive Office of Housing and Economic Development, the Massachusetts National Guard, the Massachusetts State Police, Dukes County, and Barnstable County, as well as state, local and federal elected officials, along with MEMA.

The Commonwealth greatly appreciates the many generous offers to donate and help from people and different organizations across the state.